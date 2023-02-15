Appeal to celebrate Shiv Jayanti in peace

-Deputy commissioner of police instructs Utsav samiti members

Aurangabad: Deputy commissioner of police Shilwant Nandedkar appealed to the office bearers of Shiv Jayanti Utsav Samiti to maintain peace while celebrating the Jayanti of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on February 19.

The Jayanti of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated on a large scale in the city along with Pundaliknagar and Jawaharnagar police station. A meeting of the peace committee meeting was held at MIT High School on Tuesday under the chairmanship of DCP Nandedkar. He said that a circular has been issued by the government with guidelines on celebrating the Shiv Jayanti. The instructions contained in it should be followed exactly by the committee members. Assistant commissioner of police Vitthal Sase, Pundaliknagar PI Rajshree Ade, Jawaharnagar PI Shivaji Tavre along with officials of the Utsav samiti were present.