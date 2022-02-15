Applications invited for women’s economic empowerment program

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

The Women Entrepreneurship Cell (WEC) of the Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS), under the Department of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship has collaborated with the US Consulate General, Mumbai, for Startup Nexus and Alliance For Commercialization and Innovation Research (ACIR) for the 'The Maharashtra Women’s Economic Empowerment Program'.

The programme is designed to enhance the entrepreneurial and managerial skills of women leading early-stage ventures across the 36 districts of Maharashtra by coaching them in hard and soft entrepreneurial skills, training, and creating a local women’s network to provide continuous peer support after the end of the program. The program aims to support women entrepreneurs to transform their startups into sustainable business ventures. For participation, women entrepreneurs can log on to https://www.mahawe.in.