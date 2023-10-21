Appoint sports teachers in CSMC schools

Chhatrapati Sambahjiangar: Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) G Sreekanth directed the Education Department to appoint teachers of music, craft, and sports at CSMC schools to create interest in music and acquire skills of sports in students.

G Sreekanth took a review of the Education Department and issued different instructions. He asked the officers to appoint five art teachers to train students in various instruments including synthesizer, drums, guitar and sitar.

The administrator instructed the officers of the education department to implement the process to appoint five cricket, football, hockey, swimming, gymnastics, and mallakhamb.

The appointed teachers will have to train the students in schools located in different areas rather than just in one school. “There is one lecture for sports and arts and crafts each in the schools. The teacher will have to visit every school of the CSMC to train the students,” he said.