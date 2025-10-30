Appointment to retirement; records of Govt employees on 1 click

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All records related to the service books of government employees will be completely digital. Digitisation of the service books of employees in administrative departments will start under the new system, ‘Maha e-Human Resource Management System’.

So, all service-related transactions of all employees in the State and districts, from appointment to retirement, will be available on one click through a single system.

It is being claimed that this will have benefits for promotion and will also eliminate problems with pensions. This system will be implemented in two phases. All information in the system will remain confidential.

-- Data entry will start from November 3. The administration has started preparations for this.

--The complete record of the employee from joining the government service to retirement will be on one click.

--There are 12,000 employees in the revenue administration of the district. Their service book records will be entered in the RMS.

--The service book contains all the records of the employee. It mentions promotion, pension and behaviour.

--Salary, certificates and pension will be available on time.

-Since online data will be available, the way will be paved to receive salary, certificates and pension on time

The service book will be updated in the 'MHRMS'. This will be beneficial for salary, certificates, pension and promotion. Employees should cooperate for this.

(Vijay Chavan, Divisional President, Tehsildar, Nayab Tehsildar Sanghatana)

Work as per decision of Govt

As per the decision taken by the government, the service books will be digitised. Work on this is possible to start next month.

(Janardan Vidhate, Resident Deputy Collector)