Our efforts should be on making universities global destination for education: Telangana Guv

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 : Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the state is making strides in economic development and the education sector needs furthermore efforts to realize "our goal of meeting not only the national standards but the global ones too."

She said this on Monday while addressing the third Conference of Vice Chancellors of Telangana Universities here on Monday.

While appreciating some of the universities for their progress on the agenda of previous years' conference, she mentioned that it is also disheartening to know the status of some of the universities in NIRF ranking, particularly when the state is making strides in economic development, "the education sector needs furthermore efforts to realize our goal of meeting not only the national standards and also the global standards."

Addressing the Vice Chancellors, she said as an academician "I understand the importance of providing quality education to the students."

She advised the Vice Chancellors to focus on ensuring that colleges and universities have proper infrastructure like washrooms, classrooms, libraries, and hostel facilities etc.,

The Governor also unveiled the souvenir of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University during the conference conducted by the Raj Bhavan.

Later, she inaugurated the digital library where all the books pertaining to SCERT Telangana, IIT-JEE and NEET, Computer Science & Engineering, Medical Science & Healthcare, Career Development & Recruitment (UPSC, RRB, SSC, IBPS) are stored for the benefit of the students.

According to the Raj Bhavan Press Secretary, all the Vice Chancellors of the universities participated in the conference and made presentations of progress made on the agenda points of the year 2022 conference.

The Vice Chancellors made detailed presentations on progress in academics, NRIF and NAAC, G-20, Y-20, Youth Red Cross, academic social responsibility, the adaption of tribal villages by universities and starting the innovative courses to meet the demands of the market and placements, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

While appreciating the efforts of the Vice Chancellors on the progress of the universities the Governor also heard the Vice Chancellors about some of the difficulties faced by them in having the vacancies of lectures and professors filled.

