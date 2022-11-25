Apprenticeship for fresh Engg degree, diploma holders

Aurangabad :

The Electrical Section of the Public Works Department (Mumbai) has started inviting applications for a one-year apprenticeship training programme from fresh Engineering degree and diploma holders.

The B E/B Tech or Polytechnic candidates can apply on or before November 28.

The selected candidates of degree and diploma holders will get a monthly stipend of Rs 9,000 and Rs 8,000 respectively. The apprenticeship will commence on December 1, 2022.

The candidates will get an apprenticeship certificate for the completion of training between December 1, 2022, and November 30, 2023.

The State Government has made a financial provision for the year-long apprenticeship programme for the engineering youths. The colleges can send their students for walk-in interviews at the office of superintending engineer (Electrical), Mumbai Regional Circle, Dhobi Talav, up to November 28.

The Superintending Engineer (Electrical) of PWD urged the Directorate of Technical Education to send fresh degree and diploma holders through the colleges.