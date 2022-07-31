Ar Raman makes presentation; IIA Aurangabad centre hosts prog

Aurangabad, July 30: The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Aurangabad Centre organised a presentation by renowned architect from New Delhi Madhav Raman of Anagram Architects, recently. He explained how to work with experimentation in architecture seeking inspiration from nature, surroundings and arts. Anagram architects have designed many buildings in unconventional architecture focussing on promoting a reconnect with ecology and responsible lifestyle. He asked students to follow the basic principles of architecture and showed how to use modern technology and materials. He guided architects to design the buildings respecting nature and ensuring energy efficiency.

Chairman Ar Neeraj Badjate made the welcome speech. He appealed to all the architects to get registered with the institute and involve in its activities. The architects who gave webinar presentation during Covid were felicitated.

Architects Swapnil Pargaonkar, Sachin Sanghshetty, Piyush Kapadia, Ashwini Gambhir, Rakhee Joshi, Raza Quershi, Deepesh Parke and Karan Thakur worked for the success of the programme. Architects Shweta Jaiswal and Niharika Kapoor conducted proceedings.