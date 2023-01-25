Arangetram of Aditi Lonikar on Jan 27

Aurangabad: An Arangetram programme of Aditi Satish Lonikar, a disciple of Nrutyabhushan Vikrant Waikos has been organised on January 27 at Rukmini Hall of MGM at 6 pm. Aditi is a student of Kalashri Sangeet Classes and Bahuudeshiya Sevabhavi Sansthan. She will be presenting Ganesh Vandana, Alrippu, Jatiswaram, Shabdam, Varnam, Padam, Tilana and Jugalbandi. union minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Cooperation minister Atul Save, president of the Saraswati Bhuvan Education Society Ram Bhogle, industrialist Prasad Kokil will be present. The organisers have appealed to the citizens to be present for the programme.