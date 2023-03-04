Arangetram of Dr Sangita Shisode held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Sangita Shisode, a student of classical Bharatanatyam at Kalavardhini, recently performed her Arangetram at Eknath Rang Mandir on February 26. The programme showcased Dr Shisode's exceptional skills in various compositions, including Ganapatistuti, Vishnu Dashavatar, Jatishwaran, Krishnavarnam, and Bhakti Padam. The audience was moved by her performance of Surdas. The ‘He Govind He Gopala He Padam’, which brought tears to their eyes. The event was attended by a large number of spectators, including dignitaries and doctors of the city, and was coordinated by Janhvi and Juhi Shisode. Director of Kalavardhini, Mukta Soman, Pratik Mohite and others were present.