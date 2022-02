Arangetram of Megha Wattamwar on Feb 27

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

Classical dancer Megha Wattamwar's Bharatanatyam Arangetram 'Shiv Shakti' has been organized on February 27. The program organized by Kalavardhini will start at 4 pm at Rukmini Hall, MGM, Cidco.

Megha is a disciple of Mukta Soman. Dr Sucheta Bhide-Chafekar will specially be present. Mukta Soman will accompany on nattuvangam, Shivprasad NN on vocals, Shriram Subharam on Mridanga and Satish Sesadri on violin. The costume will be by Gayatri Jambhulkar. Cidco chief administrator Deepa Mudhol-Munde will be the chief guest. Ravi Wattamwar has appealed to be present of the programme.