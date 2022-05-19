Archaeological Survey of India closes Aurangzeb's tomb for 5 days

The tomb of Aurangzeb in Khultabad has been the subject of much debate for the past few days. As a precautionary measure, Aurangzeb's tomb at Khultabad has been closed to tourists and others. The order was issued by the Archaeological Survey of India on Wednesday afternoon. A senior AIMIM leader visited Aurangzeb's tomb in Khultabad.

Akbaruddin Owaisi offered flowers and bowed down, which caused a great controversy in the country. From this, politics started and debates are taking place. Meanwhile, a political party threatened to demolish Aurangzeb's tomb, which created tension in Khultabad. Officials of the Police Administration Dargah Committee had calmed down the situation by convincing hundreds of youths. The police administration had deployed a large police contingent on the main road near Aurangzeb's tomb and Dargah in Khultabad since Tuesday. Armed guards were also deployed in the grave area.

On Wednesday, Rural Superintendent of Police Manish Kalwania had inspected the Aurangzeb tomb premises and reviewed the security situation. Aurangzeb's tomb, which is under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India, was closed for a few days on Wednesday afternoon due to the ongoing polluted social environment.

Rajesh Waklekar of the Archaeological Department, while talking to Lokmat, informed that the tomb of Aurangzeb at Khultabad has been closed for the time being. Initially, Aurangzeb's tomb will be closed for five days and further decision will be taken on whether to open or close it depending on the environment. Copies of the Aurangzeb tomb closure order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India have been handed over to Khultabad Police Station and other departments.