Archana Adaskar elected Senator unopposed

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 29, 2022 04:09 AM 2022-11-29T04:09:27+5:30 2022-11-29T04:09:27+5:30

Aurangabad: Archana Ramesh Adaskar was elected Senate member from the Women's Category of Management Representative collegium of Dr Babasaheb

Aurangabad: Archana Ramesh Adaskar was elected Senate member from the Women’s Category of Management Representative collegium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) unopposed.

The election for various collegiums for the second phase of the Senate is underway in Bamu. She was a candidate of Vidyapith Vikas Manch which is supported by Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Tags : Senate Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Vidyapith Vikas Manch Akhil bhartiya vidyarthi parishad