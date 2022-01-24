ARE YOU MENTALLY VACCINATED YET?

Dr Mansi Karajgaonkar

The world is on hold. Pandemic as we know has drastically changed the perspective of people, processes, systems, organizations, at large. There is a lot of panic and fear resulting in low immune system and low productivity (Physical and Mental).

It has evidently affected companies, governments, travel, commerce, families, relationships. Nothing seems to be untouched by the pandemic. It’s taken over the normalcy of us.

With so many lives lost, depression due to personal, professional, economic, social temporary dysfunctionings, there are a lot of debates, arguments and discussions these days regarding

Covid – whether it is there or not

Masks – To be worn or not

Vaccines – To be taken or not

Tests – to be conducted or not

Outings – to be done or not

Events – to attend and participate or not

Get-together – To meet people or not

Future – there is or not

So on and so forth.

Let’s put aside all these topics for a bit and what I really want to share with you is, please get Mentally Vaccinated to begin with.

Now, the question is WHY and HOW to be Mentally Vaccinated?

A lot depends on the mental state, and everything is conceived in our mind first, so being mentally vaccinated has a paramount importance. Also, the emotions like happiness, sadness, grief, depression, excitement, jealousy, and many more permutations and combinations of such shades of us are a result of the conception at the mental level. The beginning is from the mind.

There are certain steps involved

1. Firstly, faith has to be the foundation. Faith in God, Energy, Universe, or whatever we believe in. The strong belief system is significantly vital.

2. Secondly, being and feeling positive, let the positivity reflect and radiate from us. Counting our blessings and looking at the brighter side is the easiest way to inculcate gratitude.

3. Thirdly, implementation of the lifestyle modification. For instance, waking up early, exercise, meditation, healthy diet and most importantly the healthy discipline we always imagined. Now is the time to materialize our lifestyle modification list.

4. Lastly, focusing and concentrating on the things we want to achieve and accomplish. Example, we always wanted to make some lifestyle modification, healthy diet, good health, learning skills, getting back to our hobbies, introspection about personal, professional or social elements, some tangible thing we would want to have, now is the perfect time to channelize our energies and focus on the things we want and achieve them.

Balance is everything. Balance of Physical and Mental element. The physical element is the Covid appropriate behavior and implementation of lifestyle modification. The Mental element is Faith, being and feeling positive, Focusing on things to be achieved.

Let’s get mentally vaccinated!!!