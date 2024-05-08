Army Jawan’s house burgled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves made off with three tolas of gold, cash of Rs 22,000 and an idol of goddess Laxmi from the residence of Army Jawan at military quarters in the cantonment area on May 7.

Prakash Maroti Chavan (35) is Army Jawan in the Maratha Regiment. He stays at Malhotra Enclav, a military quarter, along with his family. He went to Karnataka along with his family on May 6. The door of his quarter was seen broken on May 7.

Thieves entered the quarter by breaking its lock. They made off with a gold chain of 15 gm, a gold ring of 5 gm, gold tops of 5 gm, gold earrings of 5.6 gm, an idol of goddess Laxmi of 250 gm and cash of Rs 22,000. A case was registered with Cantonment Police Station.