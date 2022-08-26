Arrest of notorious goon reveals 4 house burglaries

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

Crime branch police arrested notorious goon Amol Vaijinath Galate (28, Chhatrapatinagar) at Beed By-pass area on Friday. The police have seized stolen gold jewellery and laptop, all amounting to Rs 2.47 lakh from him.

Police said, the crime branch team was patrolling in the police commissionerate jurisdiction when they received information that Amol is coming to sell the stolen valuables in Beed By-pass area. The police laid a trap and arrested him. When searched his bag, gold jewellery and a laptop, amounting Rs 2.47 lakh were found in it.

During interrogation, he confessed that he has stolen these articles during the house burglaries at 11th Scheme, Shivajinagar, Eknathnagar and Pundliknagar.

The police action was executed by PSI Kalyan Shelke, Shaikh Habib, Ramesh Gaikwad, Vijay Nikam, Dattatray Gadekar, Rajendra Salunke, Sanjay Gawade, Sanjay Muley, Sandeep Sanap and others.