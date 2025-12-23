Arrival & departure of 'Sachkhand Express delayed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express and the Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express were delayed on Tuesday. The train coming from Amritsar ran nine hours late, while the train from Nanded was delayed by almost seven hours.

As a result, passengers of both trains had to wait for hours at the railway station. Notably, railway sources said that the crossing of the two trains took place at Chikalthana on Tuesday.

The Sachkhand Express schedule was disrupted for the past few days because of bad weather in North India. Initially, only the train departing from Amritsar was running late. For the past two days, the train departing from Nanded has also been running late.

The Sachkhand Express from Amritsar to Nanded usually arrives at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station at 9.40 am, but on Tuesday, it arrived at 6.42 pm, a delay of nine hours.

Similarly, the train from Nanded to Amritsar departs from Nanded every day at 9.30 am. However, this Express departed at 3.17 pm today. Consequently, the train, which usually arrives at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 1.30 pm, arrived at 7.58 PM.