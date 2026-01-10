Arson destroys stamp office documents

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fire broke out at the Department of Registration and Stamps Office (Office No. 1), destroying several documents and computers early Saturday morning. CCTV footage captured a suspect setting the fire, and the Stamping Department has filed a police complaint.

At 7 am, a woman cleaning the Tehsil office noticed the fire and informed the security guards at the stamping office. Senior officials and the fire brigade were notified, and emergency teams arrived to bring the fire under control. CCTV footage shows a suspect carrying a bag at 4.45 am, followed by the fire erupting from the office around 4.50 am. Initially, a short circuit was suspected, but investigations suggest deliberate arson, leading to a police complaint. Stamping officer Gangurde confirmed that computers and documents containing tokens were destroyed in the fire. Department of Registration and Stamp inspector Ravindra Binwade visited the office in the afternoon to assess the damage. Officials Vivek Gangurde, deputy inspector Vijay Bhalerao, and deputy registrar Audumber Late filed the complaint with police.

Photo: Damage caused to Office No. 1 due to the fire at the Department of Registration and Stamps.