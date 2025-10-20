Arthashastra Parishad donates Rs 3.62 L fund for flood-affected people

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of Marathi Arthashastra Parishad (MAP) donated more than Rs 3.62 lakh to the Chief Minister’s relief fund in view of heavy rainfall and flooding in different parts of the State recently. The donation was sent through the district collector.

The MAP office-bearers said that the recent heavy rains and floods in the State caused immense damage to agriculture, houses, livestock, industries, businesses, and infrastructure.

As a social responsibility, the office bearers and executive members of the Parisahd held a meeting and made an appeal to donate money for the rain and flood-affected people, specially students. The members deposited financial assistance with their Fundraising Coordination Committee.

A total of 251 members donated Rs 3,62,880 fund, between September 28 and October 14. The cheque of the amount was handed over to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Dr Vilas Khandare, Dr Vikas Sukale, Dr Maroti Tegampure, Dr Jeevan Solunke and others were present.