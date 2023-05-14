Arti Wadhekar gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Arti Ram Wadhekar in Electronics Engineering.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Probabilistic Approach to Early Diagnosis of Heart Attack’ under the guidance of Dr V B Malode, research guide and assistant professor, Department of Electronics, Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College.

Arti works in the Department of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering of the Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies.