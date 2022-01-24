Articles stolen from closed factory in Waluj MIDC

Aurangabad, Jan 24:

Thieves broke into a closed factory in Waluj MIDC area and made of with articles worth Rs 1 lakh two months back. Now, a case in this regard has been registered in the Waluj MIDC police station.

Saraswati Forges (Plot No. 10/1) company in the Waluj MIDC area is closed for the past two years.

On November 27, the security guard found that the transformer and other articles were missing from the company. He informed company’s executive director Dilip Dharurkar about the theft. Dharurkar asked the company employees Dnyaneshwar Rothe and supervisor Bhushan Gawande to confirm the theft. When they inspected the company they found that the transformer, copper winding starter, transformer oil, bushing rod and other articles worth Rs 1 lakh were missing. The company was searching for the stolen articles for the past two months. As the articles were not found, Dnyaneshwar Rothe lodged a complaint against unidentified thieves in Waluj MIDC police station. Head constable Yogesh Kasarle is further investigating the case.