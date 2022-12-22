Artificial Intelligence entres every sector

Aurangabad: “Artificial Intelligence is making an entry in every sector, posing a risk of job losses. As a solution, one should adopt new technical skills and knowledge,” said P Deepak B Phatak, Computer scientist and former professor of IIT Mumbai.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the three-day international conference on Thursday being hosted on 'Machine Intelligence and Applications' at Mahatma Gandhi Mission University (MGMU).

Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam, vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, trustee Principal Prataprao Borade, Dr Ravindra Gudi from Chemical Engineering Department of IIT-Mumbai, conference convenor Dr Sharvari Tamne and Dr Ravindra Deshmukh were present.

Komal Jagirdar and Bharti Salunke conducted the proceedings. Dr Sadanand Guhe introduced the dignitaries. Dr Shuddhashil Ghose (co-convenor) proposed a vote of thanks.

VC of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University Dr K V Kale delivered the lecture in the first session through videoconferencing. Dr Ravindra Gudi guided the afternoon session. Students, researchers, teachers and professionals were present.

Research aptitude

VC Dr Vilas Sapkal said that research aptitude should be fostered maximum. “The research can be turned into a patent. Now, the interdisciplinary outlook is important by breaking compartments of various branches of technical education,” he added.