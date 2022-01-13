Artists disappointed over postponement of state drama competition

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

Amateur artists, who have been training day and night for the last two months at their own expense, were angry over the sudden postponement of the state drama competition two days ago.

Considering the increasing number of corona patients, the directorate of cultural affairs postponed the 60th state Marathi drama competition. In Aurangabad, the competition was to be held from January 15, but it was disrupted due to corona. Upon learning that the competition had been postponed, some of the artists reached the directorate's divisional office on Station Road demanding compensation of Rs 25,000 and immediate announcement of the next date of the competition. "We have been rehearsing for the competition for the last 3 months away from our families. However, we are outraged that the government has abruptly postponed the competition without considering anyone, said one of the artists.

Competition was to be held at 19 places

The primary rounds of the competition were to be held at 19 places in the state from January 15. It included four places in Marathwada namely Aurangabad, Beed, Nanded and Latur. However, the competition was postponed due to corona. The next new date will be announced when the situation returns to normal, said Shriram Pandey, assistant director, divisional office, directorate of cultural affairs.