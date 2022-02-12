ASCDCL conducts meeting with drivers

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) to bring traffic discipline in the city has conducted a meeting with the drivers of Smart City Buses and autorickshaws at its office in Kile Ark, today. The ASCDCL recorded problems and inconveniences faced by them and held a discussion on overcoming them in future.

The Central Government had undertaken the campaign 'Transport for All' and 100 Smart Cities in the country are participating in the drive. The meeting was held under the guidance of ASCDCL'c chief executive officer A K Pandey.

The chief manager Ram Pavnikar, deputy manager Siddharth Bansod, media analyst Arpita Sharad, transport expert Sagar Ingle, Smart City Bus drivers and auto drivers were present in the meeting.

The drivers were instructed to maintain traffic discipline, park vehicles responsibly, not to violate the traffic rules, use meters etc. The ASCDCL will be shortlisting five important problems and resolving them on priority, soon.