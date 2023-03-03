ASCDCL landed into trouble as contractor demands hike in estimate of road works

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has landed into trouble after the contractor shortlisted to construct and develop roads under Smart City Mission demanded to revise the old estimate and hike in the cost of works.

The road works were going on at a snail’s pace, therefore, the ASCDCL was about to warn him and order to increase the speed of the works. Before it initiates action, the contractor tabled his demand. Meanwhile, there is no provision for approving a hike in the estimate as per the tender. Hence the ASCDCL chief executive officer (CEO) is trying his best to find out an amicable solution to it.

The decision to construct and develop 108 roads by spending Rs 318 crore under the Smart City Mission last year. However, when the work got started in real, the financial issue got emerged and the ASCDCL administration decided to construct 66, out of 108 roads in the city. Hence, 22 roads had been developed in the first phase, but completing the roads proposed under the second phase was delayed. The ASCDCL administration reprimanded the contractor to increase the speed of the work. However, the contractor submitted a letter demanding to revise the rates. The ASCDCL administration is struggling to find out a solution to it through discussion with the contractor.

Third-party inspection

The third-party inspection of the above roads was done by the team of IIT- Powai. The experts made strict remarks in terms of the quality and the standard of the roads. Hence it is being said that the contractor got disturbed since then.