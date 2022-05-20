ASCDCL sets target to complete 107 roads in nine months!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 20:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator and the chief executive officer of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), A K Pandey, today has informed that the ASCDCL has set a target of completing development of 107 roads of the city in a span of nine months. Of the above roads to be developed under Smart City Mission, 21 roads (of small in length) will be completed in one month. Pandey also instructed to check the quality of road works from the experts regularly.

Pandey held a meeting to review the development works undertaken by the ASCDCL under Smart City Mission at the Smart City Office today. Additional CEO Arun Shinde, deputy CEO Aparna Thete, AMC’s additional commissioner B B Nemane, city engineer S D Panzade and the contractors shortlisted for different development works were present in the meeting.

At the outset, the project manager Imran Khan brought into notice of the meeting that the drone survey of 107 roads have been completed. All these road works will be done in nine months. Besides, the completion of small length roads will be done in one month.

The maps of works to be undertaken in the Phase II and III of Safari Park (Mitmita) are ready. The Government College of Engineering has been given the responsibility of cross-checking them.

The construction of alternate road

adjacent to the Safari Park, for the farmers, is underway. Besides, the task of land acquisition for the construction of road leading to Safari Park is pending. Hence the CEO instructed the AMC’s deputy director (Town Planning) A B Deshmukh for taking immediate action in this regard.

Facelift of 54 AMC schools

ASCDCL has undertaken the proposal of facelifting 54 schools run by AMC under Smart Schools. These schools will witness development in three stages - infrastructure development, furniture and information technology upgradation. The ASCDCL has shortlisted an agency, Vikram Infra, for the task. The company official said,” It would take between 15 days and one month to complete repairing of one school. Firstly, the AMC school at Garkheda will be developed as a model.”

Under Smart Health programme, three multispeciality hospitals will be coming up at N-2, N-12 and Ambedkarnagar in the city. The survey has been completed. The design work will be finalised soon, it is learnt.

Sant Tukaram Natyagruh

The contract of renovating Sant Tukaram Natyagruh (Cidco) has been awarded to Pune-based Concept Concrete Co. The stage management task is given to J D Enterprises; job of fixing chairs in auditorium has been given to Pen Works; electrification work will be done by Matoshri Agency, etc.

Pandey instructed that ensure that there is adequate space between two rows of the chairs. Besides, no substandard quality material should be used in the electrification works.

The meeting also discussed on development of Smart City Buses depot on the land taken from the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC).