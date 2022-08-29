ASCDCL starts construction of 12 roads under Smart City Mission

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) will be developing 22 important roads under Smart City Mission. Of which, the construction of 12 roads is underway on a war-footing basis. The total roads have been divided into three packages.

Package I - The roads starting under this package are Shoes Showroom (Machali Khadak) to S B College Road; Jinturkar Hospital to Adalat Road; Onkar Gas to Cidco N-8 and Dargah Hazrat Peer Ghaib Sahab to Champa Chowk. Meanwhile, the inspection of water and drainage pipelines to be laid on the road from Ganpati Mandir to Nageshwarwadi is underway.

Package II - The development of roads including Avishkar Chowk to Bhola Paan; Tapadiya Park (Parijatnagar); SBOA School to Tulja Bhavani Mandir; Saubhagya Chowk to Thete Mangal Karyalaya; Ambedkar Chowk to Pisadevi is underway.

Package III - The construction of roads from Jawahar Colony Police Station to Savarkar Chowk and the road proceeding to Pratapnagar Crematorium is underway.

As reported earlier, the ASCDCL has hired the IIT (Mumbai) experts for third-party inspection of the proposed roads. Of all the roads proposed by ASCDCL, the IIT team approved the designs of 22 roads only. Accordingly, the ASCDCL team comprising project manager Imran Khan, assistant project manager Kiran Aadhey, and project management consultant (PMC) chalked out an action plan to remove encroachments and relocation of water supply pipelines etc from these roads.