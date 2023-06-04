Asha Nale gets Ph D in Maths
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 4, 2023 07:25 PM 2023-06-04T19:25:02+5:30 2023-06-04T19:25:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy has conferred Ph D on Asha Baban Nale in Mathematics.
She submitted her thesis titled 'On the Study of Some Fractional Integral Inequalities' under the guidance of Dr S K Panchal, research guide and Professor, Department of Mathematics, Bamu.