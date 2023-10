Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrated at SS English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: SS English School, Shivajinagar celebrated Ashadhi Ekadashi

with great zeal. A dindi was organised to Vitthal temple with chants of Vithhal Vithhal Jai Hari Vitthal by the students who came dressed in Vitthal,

Rukmini and Varkari attires.

Skits were performed by teachers and students

showing the power of bhakti. Hari Aarti was performed by principal Meghna Vijayvargiya and vice-principal Anil Podar. Parents actively participated and sang Vithobha's bhajans. President Jyoti Dabhade and school member Popat Alanjkar congratulated teaching and non-teaching staff.