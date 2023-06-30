Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations at Utopian Kidzone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ashadhi Ekadashi was celebrated at Utopian Kidzone, Satara Parisar with religious fervor. Kids were beautifully dressed up in Warkari getups and took a round of the school in a dindi carrying the charan padukas of Lord Vitthal and Rukmini in the palanquin on their shoulders. The teachers, staffs and all kids were chanting the ‘bhajans.’ Students were explained the significance and importance of this festival, said director Abhay Srivastava and principal Rashmi Srivastava.