Ashok Chavan train his gun on propaganda of government

Aurangabad:

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan underlined that the claim that the country has prospered and progressed in the past eight years is the result of the constructive development made by Congress in the last 60 years.

He was speaking at the concluding function of the Maharashtra Congress Seva Dal training camp at Kumbhephal.

He said, “Desh ka Bal, Seva Dal. The challenges are now changing. Hence training will help tackle them.

The contribution made by Congress cannot be forgotten. The country witnessed a revolution due to the technology introduced by Rajiv Gandhi. Moreover, we would have been deprived of water, if the Jayakwadi Dam would not have been here?”

“Presently, all efforts are underway to divert the attention and skip the core problems of the society. We would hesitate in congratulating the government if it does any laudable task. We will continue to voice against them in the interest of people,” he said.

At the outset, Seva Dal’s state president Vilas Bapu Autade made an introductory speech, while office-bearers Lalji Mishra and Chandraprakash Vajpayee also expressed their views.