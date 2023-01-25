ASI illuminates Bibi ka Maqbara

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Here is good news for the tourists and visitors at the royal mausoleum, Bibi ka Maqbara, as the beauty of the heritage monument will glow up through LED lights. It may be noted that the illumination is not for a day, but will be done on regular basis.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) is the custodian and it will be inaugurating the illumination along with the functioning of fountains in the oblong-shaped water casket on January 26 (Republic Day) evening.

According to the ASI officials, “The main entrance, the main pathway (and other pathways) and the mausoleum (where the tomb of royal queen Dilras Bano alias Rabia-ud-Daurrani) will be illuminated. Indeed, it will be definitely a pleasant surprise and experience for the tourists at the Maqbara. The trial has been done under the guidance of the superintending archaeologist Milan Kumar Chauley by conservation assistant Sanjay Rohankar and team.”

It may be noted that Maqbara is one of the few garden monuments in India which remains open for visitors till 10 pm daily. Besides, it is the most sought-after heritage amongst tourists as it is situated in the city limits. Earlier, there were normal lights on the campus. The tourists had a pleasant experience on seeing the illumination of Maqbara in tri-colour. Later on, the union Government introduced a scheme to illuminate selected heritage structures of India including Maqbara. Accordingly, the ASI circle geared up to accomplish the task for the tourists. Indeed it will be the best gift for the visitors on Republic Day.

There are five ticketed monuments in the district. They are world heritage sites Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort, Bibi ka Maqbara and Aurangabad Caves. Of which, 5.74 lakh tourists visited Maqbara in the last year, said the sources.