ASI to undertake scientific conservation of Malik Amber's tomb soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The tomb of Malik Amber, the founder of the historic city and the architect of Aurangabad, at Khuldabad, is in the custodianship of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle). The science branch of ASI has planned to undertake the second phase of conservation works at this heritage, soon.

The tomb is situated on the left of the main road leading to Mhaismal from Khuldabad.

Earlier, the science branch undertook the conservation works (first phase) between August and November 2022. The perforated stone jalis (lattice screens) of the mausoleum were rebuilt. The missing portions of these stone screens were defacing the beauty of the heritage structure. The science branch officials restored these jalis by developing a special synthetic material to match the original screen and the colour texture. The intricate designs on these screens were delicate, but the officials took up the challenge and won applause.

Under the second phase, the science branch experts will focus on the scientific conservation of the giant-sized principal dome. It has been blackened due to weather effects. The beauty of the dome is enhanced by four small bastions interlinked through a stone-made parapet wall with intricate designs on it. The beautiful design at the base of the giant size dome is eye-catching and could be seen naked from the ground. The outer stone walls of the mausoleum will also be maintained by the authorities.

The deputy superintending archaeological chemist Shrikant Mishra confirmed that the principal dome of the mausoleum has been blackened due to the impact of weather. The branch will undertake the scientific conservation works soon so as to restore the grace of the dome, he said.