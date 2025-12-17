Aspirant candidates say, “Don’t challenge us”

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the bugle of the municipal corporation elections sounding, aspirants have shifted into campaign mode. In a bid to secure party tickets, a full-fledged “reels war” has begun on social media. Using popular songs, trending dialogues and distinctive styles, aspirants are staking their claim through short videos.

At present, reels featuring lines such as “Amhala challenge deu naka’’and “Pata hai election main kon khada ho raha hai?” are being widely shared by aspiring candidates. Many have also uploaded reels using dialogues like, “Aakhon mai kayi khwaab baki hai, dil mai kayi hasrate baki hai, mai kaise thak jau, abhi kayi manjile baki hai’’

Sometimes set to patriotic songs, sometimes emotional verses, and at other times light-hearted trending tunes, aspirants are trying to introduce themselves to voters through social media. Some reels are going viral at a rapid pace, forcing other hopefuls to enter the social media arena as well to keep up with the competition.