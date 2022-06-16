Aspiring teachers waiting for files clearance in Bamu

Aurangabad, June 16:

Hundreds of aspiring teachers have been waiting to get roster files cleared from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The State Government granted permission to fill 40 per cent seats in senior colleges of the State.

Around 2088 posts will be filled. The Finance Department has put a condition that Higher Education Department should get the staffing pattern approved. The colleges sent files to the Reservation Cell of the university for the roster clearance which is being delayed. The aspirants that if the roster is not approved on time, they may deprive of the job opportunity.

Box

9 K youths waiting for job opportunity

Around 9,000 youths from Marathwada who have completed Ph D or qualified NET/SET are waiting for the job. The youths said the colleges are seeking money in lakhs from those who are in touch with the institutes for jobs.

Rajesh Patil and Eknath Khedkar from the Action Committee of Ph D, NET/SET Holders said that teachers working on a clock-hour basis (CHB) have been doing all the work in the hope of getting preference during the recruitment.

They said that now colleges are demanding Rs 60 lakh from each candidate.

The common candidates are unable to pay such a big amount for the job. Some teachers feel that the senior college teachers' recruitment should be done through the Centralised System while others think that the aspirants would be exploited financially through the centralised system.