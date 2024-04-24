Assets of Imtiaz Jaleel get double in five years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The AIMIM candidate MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel today has submitted an affidavit stating the value of movable and immovable property with him is of

Rs 4.15 crore.

He has mentioned that his source of income is through agriculture and honorarium, while the source of income of his wife Rumi Fatema is through teaching.

In the 2019 elections, Jaleel had mentioned the property possessed by him was Rs 2.35 crore.

The affidavit submitted on Wednesday stated that he has property (movable and immovable) of valuing Rs 3.24 crore, while his wife owns property valuing Rs 91.09 lakh. The details of agricultural and non-agricultural properties were enclosed with the nomination form. He also mentioned that he has a cash of Rs 75,000 and his wife has Rs 25,000.

It is observed that Jaleel’s property is less than the properties shown by his rivals like Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Chandrakant Khaire and Mahayuti candidate Sandeepan Bhumre.

Details of Movable Property

Imtiaz Jaleel - Rs 1.04 crore

His wife - Rs 26.09 lakh

Details of Immovable Property

Imtiaz Jaleel - Rs 2.20 crore

His wife - Rs 65 lakh

Loans

Jaleel mentioned having loans of valuing Rs 24.74 lakh from different financial establishments. This includes a car loan from the bank, a home loan, and a hand loan. The affidavit also mentioned that he possesses two four-wheelers and two two-wheeler vehicles.

Gold/Valuables

Mentioning the details of the weight and value of gold and valuables in possession, Jaleel has stated that he does not have any gold, however, his wife possesses 80 grams of gold which is of value Rs 2.70 lakh, he stated.

Profile

Name of Candidate : Imtiaz Jaleel

Party : AIMIM

Age : 55 years

Education : M.Com, M.B.A, M.M.C.J (from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University).

Offences : 4 (No Punishment).