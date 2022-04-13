Assimilate thoughts of Dr Ambedkar: Chavan

Aurangabad, April 13:

“Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar strived for the progress of the people. The thoughts given by him should be assimilated”, appealed district collector Sunil Chavan.

He was speaking during a meeting of the peace committee organised by Superintendent of Police (SP) office at Aryabhatta Hall in MGM University on Wednesday. Discussion was held to celebrate Dr Ambedkar Jayanti and Ramzan Eid peacefully. SP Nimit Goyal, additional SP Dr Pawan Bansod and others were present.

Initially, Dr Bansod made an introductory speech and said that everyone should celebrate the Jayanti of Dr Ambedkar but should not breach the law. Processions should not be organised without the police permission.

Chavan further said, projects that will have innovation and value the thoughts of Dr Ambedkar should be implemented on his birth anniversary.

SP Nimit Goyal also spoke on the occasion. Sub-divisional officer Vishal Nehul conducted the proceedings of the meeting. Officials of the mandals and senior citizens from the district were present.