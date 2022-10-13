Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The government will provide financial assistance to flood-affected farmers who are not eligible as per the criteria. Chief minister Eknath Shinde had earlier issued a notification and directed the districts to distribute the funds. Accordingly, an order was issued today to the assistance and rehabilitation department to distribute Rs 755 crores for Aurangabad, Pune, and Amravati divisions.

The farmers who are not eligible as per the criteria but were affected by the flood from June to August 2022 will get the benefit. The assistance has been given as a special case.