'Atal Incubation Center' boon for new entrepreneurs

Aurangabad: “Atal Incubation Center (AIC) is a boon for the new entrepreneurs to gain strength and momentum,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a three-day boot camp organised at AIC-Bamu on Wednesday.

Dr Pramod Yeole said that assistance is given to the startups for office space, mentoring support, marketing support, legal support, networking support, preparation of project reports to the industry, and assistance in making an effective presentation for capital raising at AIC.

More than 250 faculty and students participated in the boot camp.

Ramanan Ramanathan, (former director, Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog, Government of India), C P Tripathi, (Advisor, Bajaj Auto Ltd), Dr Shyam Shirasath (Pro-VC), Mohini Kelkar (Managing Director, Grind Master), Kishore Shitole (director, Deogiri Bank), Dr Sachin Deshmukh (director- AIC), Ashish Garde (director, Magic Incubation Centre) and Amit Ranjan (Chief Executive Officer) were present. The foundation stone for the construction of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-3D Makers Lab was laid.

Inauguration of 'Boot Camp'

Speaking at the boot camp, Ramanan Ramanathan opined that the AIC would play an important role in promoting the ideas of innovators in Marathwada. C P Tripathi also spoke.