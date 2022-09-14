Atal Tinkering Lab dedicated in Sharda Mandir

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

Atal Tinkering Laboratory (ATL) was made available at Shri Sharda Mandir Kanya Prashala for students for scientific experiments. President of SBES Ram Bhogale said that the ATL means the study of the cause and effect of any happening.

ATL secretary Prasad Kokil said that 20 laboratories would be launched in all branches of SBES by 2025. Earlier, industrialist Umesh Dashrathi inaugurated the laboratory. Umesh Dashrathi said that the 3-D printers of the laboratory have the capacity to change the world. He said drones would be used for human beings' transportation.

School students Arya Naik and Praniti Yelikar shared their experienced. Parent Jyoti Mukhed also expressed her feeling. Anjali Mulate conducted the proceedings of the programme.

School headmistress Dr Savita Muley proposed a vote of thanks.

Suhas Panse, Pramod Mane, deputy headmistress Vandana Rasal, Alka Bhangale, Shobha Borikar, Lab coordinator Mangal Dandge, Savita Pawar, Smita Rathod, Swati Pund, Sanjivni Lahase and others were present.

ATL to foster curiosity

With a vision to cultivate one million children in the country as 'Neoteric Innovators,' the Atal Innovation Mission is establishing ATLs in schools. The e objective of this scheme is to foster curiosity, creativity, and imagination in young minds and inculcate skills such as design mindset, computational thinking, adaptive learning and physical computing.