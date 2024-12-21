ATDF oppose extension of Vande Bharat Express to Nanded

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An active tourism organisation, Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF), has submitted a memorandum to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM, Nanded Division of South Central Railway) and registered its opposition to the proposed extension of Jalna - Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train (bearing numbers 20705/06) from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Nanded.

In a memorandum addressed to the DRM, Niti Sarkar, the chairman of ATDF’s Public Relations Committee, Sunit Kothari, stated that the train has provided early morning connectivity to Mumbai, which has been crucial for passengers travelling for official, business, and personal purposes, especially after the discontinuation of the Jalna—Mumbai Janshatabdi Express.

A dedicated Vande Bharat express train is imperative to meet the city’s growing needs. Besides, a substantial industrial investment of Rs 60,000 crore from various multinational companies is slated for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad). Hence the extension of the train to Nanded will disrupt its current schedule and pose inconvenience for passengers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) as the majority (over 80%) of the passengers currently boarding this train are from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), making it a key revenue point. Any alteration may result in passenger dissatisfaction and revenue loss.

ATDF suggests to opt for alternative solution. It stated that if there is a demand for a Vande Bharat Express from Nanded, then a new train should be introduced and a dedicated service could be provided for that route without changing the existing schedule of Jalna - Mumbai Vande Bharat Express.

ATDF urged the railway authorities to reconsider and reject the proposed extension to Nanded to preserve the train’s utility and significance for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), stated the press release.