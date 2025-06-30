ATDF slams IndiGo for withdrawing morning Hyderabad–Aurangabad Flight, calls fare hike 'Exploitative'

The Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) has strongly condemned IndiGo Airlines for the abrupt cancellation of its morning flight on the Hyderabad–Aurangabad–Hyderabad (HYD–IXU–HYD) sector.

ATDF Chairman Sunit Kothari, also heading the Civil Aviation and Public Relations Committees, expressed serious concern over the move, stating it has caused one-way fares to surge to Rs 9,800, while also removing monsoon sale offers and student concessions. “This is not dynamic pricing this is blatant exploitation. City flyers are being penalised without justification,” said Kothari. Calling the decision an act of “neglect and commercial arrogance,” ATDF demanded that IndiGo restore affordable fare slabs and regional connectivity, warning that such steps damage public trust and the region’s tourism prospects.