Atiya Ishrat given farewell

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Atiya Ishrat, a teacher from Moin-ul-Uloom Primary School was given a farewell in a programme held recently. She retired after 30 years of service. Headmaster of the school Ejaz Ahmed,

Principal of the Junior college Dr Shahzad Khan, Massarat Jahan, Tajwar Anjum and students delivered speeches.

Chairman of the school’s education society Mujtaba Mehmood Khan presided while its secretary Zia Ahmed Khan, Najam Khan, Ubedullah Khan, vice principal Santosh Chintamani and others were present.