Atole new ACB SP; Lanjewar Addl SP

Aurangabad

State home department transferred the senior police officers in the state on Monday. Sandeep Aatole has been promoted as SP of Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) and Sunil Langewar as Additional SP in Aurangabad rural police.

The order of the transfer of 104 police officers was released on Monday. The earlier ACB SP Dr Rahul Khade has been transferred to CID, Amravati. In his place, DCP of Mumbai city Sandeep Atole will take charge. After the transfer of Additional SP Dr Pawan Bansode in rural police,his post was vacant. Now, Beed district additional SP Sunil Langewar will take his charge here.

Nikesh Khatmode Patil, who was waiting for the posting for the past few days has been posted as Additional SP at Gadhinglaj. Aurangabad DCP Deepak Girhe has been transferred as commandant at State Reserve Police Force, Jalna.