Attempt to kill dogs by burying in gutter

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 19:

Some people tried to kill three stray dogs by burying them alive in a gutter on Thursday. The Aurangabad Pet Lovers Association (APLA) on receiving the information went to the spot and rescued all the three dogs from the gutter.

APLA president Berryl Sanchez said that an application has been submitted to Jawaharnagar police station against the accused.

As per the complaint, some people deliberately dumped three dogs in the gutter. APLA member Gurlin Kaur on receiving this information entered in the six feet deep gutter and tried to take the dogs out. However, as the dogs were going inside the gutter, she could not take them out. Later, a few more members joined and took out the dogs safely after a strenuous efforts for around two hours.

Meanwhile, the video of the rescue operation went viral on social media and many people were annoyed by the cruelty toward the animals. They even praised the efforts taken by the APLA members for rescuing the dogs.

PI of Jawahanagar police station Santosh Patil said that an application in this regard has been received with the police station. It has been mentioned in the application that some people tried to kill the dogs by dumping them alive in the gutter. The medical test of the dogs will be conducted tomorrow morning. A case will be registered after verification of the facts tomorrow against the people responsible for it under the sections of the cruelty against the animals' act.