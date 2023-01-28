Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant passes away after prolonged illness

Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant passed away on Saturday after undergoing extensive treatment for brain tumour. She was admitted to Cricare Hospital in Mumbai where she breathed her last. For quite some time, Rakhi had been sharing her mother's videos from the hospital which showed her being admitted and undergoing treatment.

Rakhi had urged fans to pray for her mother's speedy recovery. Unfortunately, she could not survive. Rakhi's mother was battling the deadly disease for the last three years. Rakhi often shared her mother's light moments on social media. She also spoke in the media often about her mother's condition. She also shared several times that Salman Khan often helped and enquired about her ailing mother.