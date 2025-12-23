Attempt to murder friend over money dispute; face slashed with glass tumbler

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A young man was subjected to a life-threatening attack following a financial dispute. In connection with the incident that occurred on December 15 at Hotel Chul Aangan on the Beed Bypass, a case was registered on December 22 at Pundliknagar Police Station. Notably, a brother of a police constable currently posted at Pundliknagar Police Station was also present at the spot during the incident.

Yogesh Kharat, Aditya Kolhe, and Shyam Popalghat have been named as the main accused, along with two others, in the case registered at Pundliknagar Police Station. The injured man has been identified as Amol Kalyankar Navathar (35), a resident of the Beed Bypass area. According to Navathar’s complaint, he had gone to the hotel for dinner on the night of December 15. While dining with hotel owners Sachin Mundhe, Vishal Lahamage, and Bharat Mundhe, Akash Shinde and Pravin Narwade arrived at the spot. At that time, accused Yogesh allegedly made objectionable remarks after seeing Navathar, which led to an argument. Kharat then allegedly called his accomplices, after which four to five persons entered the hotel and attacked Navathar, repeatedly striking him with glass tumblers. Navathar lost consciousness on the spot.

In the assault, Navathar sustained severe injuries to his right eye, nose, face, and forehead, requiring nearly 60 stitches. After regaining consciousness four days later, his statement was recorded and a case of attempt to murder was registered on December 22. The accused absconded after the incident. Police sub-inspector Reshim Kolekar is investigating the case. Police said disputes related to hotel partnership and financial transactions appear to be the root cause of the attack.

Why protection against illegal hotels and dhabas?

Between Deolai Chowk and Jhalta Phata, there are more than 50 hotels and bars, with most dhabas allegedly selling liquor illegally. A hotel near Deolai Chowk is reportedly owned by the brother of a police constable from Pundliknagar Police Station. Liquor is openly sold and consumed there till 2–3 am. Young men dressed in women’s sarees and women in bizarre attire are often seen standing along the bypass, resulting in a constant presence of criminals in the area. Questions are being raised as to why the State Excise Department, Food and Drug Administration, and police units including Pundliknagar, MIDC CIDCO, and Chikalthana (Rural) police are allegedly turning a blind eye and providing protection to these illegal businesses and dhabas.