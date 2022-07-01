Attempt to steal money from ATM failed

Aurangabad, July 1:

Thieves thieves broke the ATM in front of ITI College in Sulibhanjan area but could not take out money from it on Thursday night.

Thieves on Thursday night, entered an ATM in front of ITI College on Khuldabad - Aurangabad Road. They sprayed paint on the CCTV cameras of the ATM and broke the light. They later broke the ATM but could not remove money from it. As the attempt of theft was unsuccessful they left the ATM. The nearby residents informed the police in the morning. The police rushed to the spot and made a panchnama.