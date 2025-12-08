Attempt to stop trains at railway station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Members of the Social Democratic Party of India attempted a ‘railway-roko’ on Monday afternoon at 1 pm, demanding that the Urdu signage of “Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar” which had been removed, be reinstated at the railway station. Police detained the protesters, and the agitation created tension at the station for some time.

After receiving information that a rail roko protest might take place, a heavy police and Railway Protection Force deployment was arranged at the station from the morning. Around 1 pm, party office-bearers and workers arrived and raised slogans while attempting to enter the railway station. However, the police detained around 15 to 20 men and women. The protest included district president Sameer Shah, district general secretary Aleem Shaikh, Mohsin Khan, Riaz Saudagar and others.

Photo Caption:

Police detain protesters attempting to block trains at the railway station.