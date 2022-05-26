Attempts to undermine communal unity are unfortunate

Aurangabad, May 26:

The foundation of parliamentary democracy was laid in the first cabinet of the country. It included leaders of all persuasions. Attempts have also been made to maintain religious and communal unity through the constitution. But it is unfortunate that political parties are trying to disturb the peace now, said former MLA Ulhas Pawar.

He was speaking on the topic of 'Parliamentary Democracy and Education' on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh on Thursday in a programme held at Mahatma Phule hall. Pawar said that seventy countries became independent with us, but only 100 percent democracy survived in India. This is because the predecessors strengthened the structure of democracy. Now the political parties have become election oriented. For this they are creating bitterness among communities. This can only be tackled if we stay alert and vote with awareness. Vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Pramod Yeole, MLA Rajesh Rathore, management council member Dr Phulchand Salampure, Dr Jitendra Dehade and others were present.