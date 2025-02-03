Atul Save vows to support Libraries

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

We have consistently followed up with the government to address the issues libraries face. I remain committed to resolving the problems of libraries in the future, stated Minister of Other Backward Classes and Bahujan Welfare Atul Save.

A recent conference of the Library Association was held, inaugurated by Minister Atul Save. The chairperson of the Marathwada Library Association, Khanderao Sarnaik, presided over the event. The conference saw addresses by Principal Dr Rameshwar Pawar, Narayan Kundlikar, Sunil Huse, Subhash Sabale, Nitin Chitte, Sunil Wayal, Dr Rajendra Sanap, and Devidas Deshpande, among others. Around 200 representatives attended the conference. The resolutions passed during the event included congratulating the Central Government, particularly the Modi government, for granting classical status to the Marathi language. It was also resolved that the 40% increased grant for libraries, announced in the legislature, should be disbursed immediately, the stalled grade revisions since 2012 should be promptly implemented, and new libraries should be recognized.

During the event, Library Director Ashok Gadekar assured that the grant would be disbursed in one instalment by February-March. The first session was moderated by Dr Anil Lahane, while the second session was led by Gulabrao Magar. The introductory remarks were delivered by S.M. Kulkarni, and Sainath Jadhav expressed gratitude. Notable attendees included Rajendra Vani, P.S. Navale, Arvind Lanke Patil, Bhaskar Lahane, B.D. Salunkhe, Sainath Jadhav, and Vishnu Bodke among others. The Excellence in Library Awards, sponsored by Devgiri Bank, were distributed to four libraries: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Public Library, Jawahar Colony, Laxmi Library, Aurala, Shri Raje Sambhaji Library, Satral Pimpari and Sahakar Maharshi Balasaheb Pawar Public Library, Kannad. Additionally, the Comrade C.D. Chaudhary Excellence in Library Work Award was presented to Haji Gulam Mohammed from Karanjkheda.